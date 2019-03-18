Wigan dad smashed ex-partner's window

A father who says his life “spiralled out of control” when his relationship ended has been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner, after smashing her window in the early hours.

Wigan magistrates heard 36-year-old Antony Trott went to Chloe Kusbar’s home on Sandringham Drive, Higher Folds, at 3.30am on February 23.

He asked to see his daughter and when Ms Kusbar refused, Trott started throwing objects in the garden and hit a window, causing it to smash.

Andrew Martin, prosecuting, said: “The defendant walked away and returned threatening to put the second pane through.”

After his arrest, Trott told police he was annoyed at not being able to see his children and did not remember how many times he had punched the window.

In a statement read to the court, Ms Kusbar said Trott’s behaviour since their relationship ended had upset her and caused her to lose business. She was worried about how it would affect her children.

Mr Martin said: “The aggravating feature is the children were present and were distressed by the incident.”

Trott, of Richmond Drive, Higher Folds, was not represented by a solicitor and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

He told justices: “Since I split up with my partner at the end of September 2017, my life just spiralled out of control. I had structure, I had a place I belonged in. Once that finished, I just kind of lost my way a little bit. I wasn’t used to being away from my kids and the home that we shared. I just went down the wrong path.”

Trott said he was not a danger to his children, had seen a counsellor and was seeking accommodation.

The bench ordered he pay a £400 fine, £200 compensation to Wigan Council, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge. A six-month restraining order forbids him from going to Sandringham Drive or contacting Ms Kusbar, apart from through a solicitor, social services, agreed third party or in accordance with a family court order to arrange contact with his children.