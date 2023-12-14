A Wigan dad-of-two punched his former boss in the face knocking him unconscious after a chance meeting on a Christmas night out.

Victim Brian Doran, a plant hire firm owner, suffered a bleed on the brain and has been left with a scar on his chin and back of his head.

A judge pointed out to the culprit Nathan Jackson, ”It is not unusual for defendants like you to come before the court in respect of single punch manslaughter.”

Jackson’s lawyer Ian Morris told Liverpool Crown Court that he had been waiting a year to learn his fate which had been extremely stressful.

Nathan Jackson outside Liverpool Crown Court

The 26-year-old defendant from Green Gardens, Golborne – who has no previous convictions – wept in the dock as Mr Morris said he had two very young children and is a hard working and trustworthy member of the community.

Sarah Gruffydd, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court that the incident happened on December 17 last year outside the Pied Bull public house in Newton-le-Willows.

Jackson’s former boss Mr Doran had been in the pub at a private works party and Jackson was with friends in the public part of the premises.

During the evening words were exchanged between Mr Doran and Alan Larkin, another former employee, and Mr Doran decided to leave as he did not wish to spoil the party.

He went outside and his business partner Sean Quinn joined him and got his son to call a taxi for Mr Doran. While waiting Jackson and Mr Larkin came over and Jackson was aggressively asking what had happened with Mr Larkin.

“He repeatedly accused him of being out of order and pointing his finger and raising his voice,” said Miss Gruffydd.

People tried to push him back but he continued being aggressive. The taxi arrived and when Mr Doran went to move around he group to each the vehicle he was punched in the face by the defendant.

The victim told how “everything went dark” and he came to with two women sitting with him.

The back of his head, which had hit the ground, was hurting and he had no idea what had happened.

There was a lot of blood coming from his head wound and he was rushed by ambulance to hospital where a CT scan showed he had bleeding on the brain.

In an impact statement Mr Doran said he had been left feeling lethargic and for a couple of weeks felt light headed.

He was unable to go back to work for several weeks and only after a gradual phased return.

He underwent counselling and after about six months had been able to return to socialising though is far more alert to his surroundings.

Jackson pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Mr Morris said it had been an impulsive, short-lived incident only involving one blow.

Of Jackson he said: “He is a family man who acted out of character and has expressed remorse.”

The judge, Recorder Mark Ainsworth said that Jackson had plainly been “drunk, upset and aggressive and you were violent. You punched Mr Doran to the face with caused a significant injury to his chin and which has left a scar.

“You had also caused him to fall straight to the floor and he banged his head and suffered a significant injury including a subdural haemorrhage.”

Recorder Ainsworth said that he knew it had been on Jackson’s mind that the outcome could have been much more serious.