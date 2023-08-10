News you can trust since 1853
Wigan domestic abuser called Lucifer awaits his court fate

A young man called Lucifer has admitted to domestic abuse charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Lucifer O'Malia, 20, of Winstanley Street, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and twice assaulting a named woman by beating.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 11 when further charges of strangulation, false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice will be dealt with.