Wigan driver handed fine after breaking speed limit by nine miles per hour
A Wigan driver has been convicted of breaking the speed limit by nine miles per hour.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Tinashe Chakwana, 23, of Crawford Avenue, Aspull, had pleaded not guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa at 49mph on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Swinton on February 6, 2022, exceeding the 40mph limit.
But he was convicted at Tameside Magistrates’ Court in his absence and must pay a £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.