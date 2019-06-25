Wigan driver named and shamed as part of new police drink and drug driving crackdown

After the first 24 hours of the drink and drug drive campaign, GMP officers have made 14 arrests, resulting in nine people being charged including a man from Wigan.

Joseph Ball, of Beaumont Grove, Wigan has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. The 50-year-old was due to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, June 25).

GMP's new drink and drug driving campaign

Other arrests include:

Andrea Wilson (13/11/1972) of Pleasant Street, Heywood has been charged with being drunk while in charge of a motor vehicle. She is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 July.

Paul Corbett (20/12/1961) of Rustywell Park, Somerset has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 July.

Daniel Morgan (17/03/1981) of no fixed address has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having an expired provisional licence and no insurance. He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 25 July.

Kevin Willisford (10/03/1980) of Fox Platt Terrace, Tameside has been charged with failing to provide a specimen and having no driving licence. He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1 August.

Wesley Parnell (09/07/1981) of Tymm Street, Manchester has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 25 July.

Thomas Clarke (26/06/1990) of Wembury Street North, Manchester has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 July.

Paul Andrews (24/09/1963) of Hanson Street, Bury has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1 August.

The other five have been released under investigation.