Wigan driver waits to find out if he will be spared a road ban after driving at almost 100mph on the motorway

A Wigan motorist is waiting to find out whether he will be banned from the road after breaking the motorway speed limit by almost 30mph.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Tameside magistrates heard that Simon Roberts, 33, of Alexandra Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, was caught on camera doing 99mph in a BMW 330E on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 11 and 12 on August 4 last year.

The hearing was adjourned until March 24 to consider if there are mitigating circumstances (including exceptional hardship) for not ordering his disqualification.

Simon Roberts was caught on camera driving at 99mph on the M62
