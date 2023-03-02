Wigan driver waits to find out if he will be spared a road ban after driving at almost 100mph on the motorway
A Wigan motorist is waiting to find out whether he will be banned from the road after breaking the motorway speed limit by almost 30mph.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Tameside magistrates heard that Simon Roberts, 33, of Alexandra Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, was caught on camera doing 99mph in a BMW 330E on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 11 and 12 on August 4 last year.
The hearing was adjourned until March 24 to consider if there are mitigating circumstances (including exceptional hardship) for not ordering his disqualification.