Wigan drug dealers await their fate

Two Wigan men are awaiting sentence after finally admitting to possessing both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Jonathan Simpson, 37, of Park Road, Springfield, and 33-year-old Craig Barker, of Laurel Street, Newtown, had been due to stand trial for the double charges before a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury this month.

But at the start of the hearing it was announced that they had changed their pleas to guilty.

They were released on bail pending their sentencing at the same court on Thursday, September 5

The hearing was told that on Tuesday, June 28 2016, police executed a Misuse of Drugs Warrant at Barker’s home.

Drugs, money and phones were seized and officers found evidence on the phones relating to Barker instructing Simpson to sell drugs for him.

Barker pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property namely, £5,915, knowing or suspecting it to represent in whole or part and whether directly or indirectly, the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and B substances.