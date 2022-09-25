Wigan drug dealing case stalls because the defendant couldn't get a barrister

Warren Grady, 46, of Avon Road, Worsley Hall, is alleged to have had crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply them on July 7, 2021.

Wigan magistrates had sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, but on the due date the judge had to adjourn because of the ongoing barristers' strike.

Barristers are taking industrial action over pay

