Wigan drug dealing case stalls because the defendant couldn't get a barrister
The case of a Wigan man accused of peddling class A drugs has been adjourned because he had no legal representation when due to appear before a judge.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Warren Grady, 46, of Avon Road, Worsley Hall, is alleged to have had crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply them on July 7, 2021.
Wigan magistrates had sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, but on the due date the judge had to adjourn because of the ongoing barristers' strike.
Most Popular
The hearing was rescheduled for October 19.