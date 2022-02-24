Wigan drug-driver jailed after reaching more than 90mph in police pursuit

Greater Manchester Police has released footage from the 20-minute pursuit which led to Kien Leigh, 22, being jailed for nine months.

It shows PC Berry, from the roads policing unit, following Leigh's Ford Fiesta at high speeds through Bolton, Westhoughton, Leigh and Atherton in the early hours of February 7, 2021.

Attempts were made to stop the car using a stinger, before it finally came to a halt on Oxford Road in Atherton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh, of Ruabon Crescent, Hindley Green, pleaded guilty to dangerously driving while under the influence of cocaine during an earlier court hearing.

He has now been jailed for nine months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court, as well as banned from the road for three years and 14 weeks.

A police spokesman said: "During the sentencing the judge praised PC Berry for his professionalism throughout the pursuit, which began after Leigh made off from police. No-one was injured but the pursuit highlights the risk and danger our officers can often be faced with when policing our road network."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here