Wigan drug peddler sentenced to four years in prison after police spotted suspicious vehicle
A Wigan borough man is beginning a prison stretch for drug dealer after police spotted a vehicle acting suspiciously almost two years ago.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Officers were out on patrol stopped the vehicle on Elliott Street in Tyldesley in October 2021.
During a search of the vehicle multiple snap bags of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cash was found and the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A with intent to supply.
Following a lengthy investigation Jake Barrett, 33,of Wardley Road, Tyldesley was charged with the offence.
At his first appearance he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ketamine and was sentenced to four years in prison at Bolton Crown Court.