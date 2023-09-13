Jake Barrett

Officers were out on patrol stopped the vehicle on Elliott Street in Tyldesley in October 2021.

During a search of the vehicle multiple snap bags of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cash was found and the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A with intent to supply.

Following a lengthy investigation Jake Barrett, 33,of Wardley Road, Tyldesley was charged with the offence.