Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sentencing of a Wigan man for drug peddling offences has been further delayed.

Lee Roberts, 44, of Gelbranter Avenue, Ince, had been due to learn his fate at Bolton Crown Court after admitting being in possession of class C drugs diazepam, flubromazolam and tramadol with intent to supply them in Wigan on February 4, 2022.

He had denied a charge of possessing criminal property - cash - but that allegation was later dropped.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been due to be sentenced in February then May.