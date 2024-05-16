Wigan drug pusher's sentencing is delayed again
Sentencing of a Wigan man for drug peddling offences has been further delayed.
Lee Roberts, 44, of Gelbranter Avenue, Ince, had been due to learn his fate at Bolton Crown Court after admitting being in possession of class C drugs diazepam, flubromazolam and tramadol with intent to supply them in Wigan on February 4, 2022.
He had denied a charge of possessing criminal property - cash - but that allegation was later dropped.
He had been due to be sentenced in February then May.