Wigan duo admit clothes theft from Next store
A man and woman have been accused of stealing clothes from a store.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 8:36 am
Garry Allen, 26, and Susan McKenzie-Morgan, both of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, stood before Wigan justices to admit to taking £230 of items from Next on November 30.
Allen also admitted to harassing or threatening Byron Austin and Raymond Brown on October 9.
Both were bailed until sentencing on January 20 on condition that they steer clear of Robin Retail Park.