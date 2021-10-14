Wigan eatery's heartbreak after break in
Baffled owners of a Wigan eatery have spoken of their dismay at suffering yet another break-in - after the business’s front was stoved in.
Police were called to Primo on Market Approach in Ashton at 6.44am on October 14 after receiving reports of the latest attack on premises.
Owner Francesca Brogna said this is the seventh time in seven years that the restaurant has fallen victim to an incident like this.
“This seems to be the biggest one yet. We have no idea what we could do to stop this from happening.
“We are so upset that this has happened because we were just starting to get back on our feet after the pandemic.
“The local community has been amazing, offering to help and support us wherever needed.”
Despite the incident the restaurant is planning to remain open.
A spokesperson for GMP said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing and no arrests have been made.
“Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or our LiveChat function . Alternatively, details can be passed via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
