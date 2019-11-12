Wigan family offers £5k reward after beloved pug puppy is stolen

A Wigan family has offered a £5,000 reward after a burglar stole their beloved four-month old puppy.



David and Natalie Taylor have been left devastated after thieves broke into their house in Standish in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Beloved Indie

They woke up after they heard a car leaving the driveway to learn that their BMW M2 and their beloved four-month-old pug, Indie, were missing.

David's wallet containing cash and his bankcards and the puppy’s bed were also taken.

David believes that the burglar struck at around 4am and has reported the incident to Greater Manchester Police.

He is now desperately pleading for anyone with information about Indie’s disappearance to come forward.

David said: “Last night our house was broken into and our family dog Indie was taken and my car, a BMW M2, registration PK19 HYC.

“If anyone has any information, please call me on 07720 317738. There will be a £5000 reward for her safe return.

“We are completely heartbroken. Our car and money was also taken, but we just want our beautiful girl back.

“A car’s a car, and a wallet’s a wallet, but it’s my dog. I’m absolutely devastated.

“She’s a little thorn-coloured pug, and she is the sweetest little dog that you’ll ever meet, and I mean that as well.

“She means the world to us, as you can tell. She’s an absolute joy, she’s beautiful and she’s just a baby.

“They’ve took her, because they can, and it’s just awful how another human can do something like this. We just want her home safely.”

Indie also has a rare condition that means her life could be in danger if she doesn’t receive her medication urgently.

David, who works full-time as a doctor, looks after her on a daily basis.

David pleaded: “We really need to find her as soon as possible because of her condition. If we don’t give her the medication she needs, she could be at substantial risk of becoming really unwell.

“Please, if anybody knows anything about where she could be, contact us. We just want her back at home safely where she belongs.”