Cory Barrett, 21, of Inward Drive, Shevington, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to attempting to draw up to £50,000 out of the TSB by false representation, namely claiming he was doing it on behalf of Keith Barrett when no such permission had been given.

The case was adjourned until Barrett is sentenced by a judge at Bolton Crown Court on March 14.

