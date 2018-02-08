Wigan fire crews attacked while tackling blaze

Borough firefighters were pelted with bricks and stones after being ambushed by a group of youths who deliberately started a fire.



A crew from Hindley fire station was faced with a shower of missiles after being called to reports of a rubbish fire in a field just off Gas Street in Platt Bridge, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening.

But shortly after arrival, they realised the blaze had been started deliberately by a group of around five to six youngsters, who began throwing missiles at them.

They defiantly continued to tackle the rubbish fire until it was extinguished, by which time the group had run off.

Although no firefighters were injured, watch manager Mick Callan said the incidence of fire crews being attacked by members of the public was “becoming more of a common theme.”

Indeed, violence against firefighters in Wigan more than doubled in a single year.

Shock new figures released in November show that 21 attacks were reported in 2017, compared to just 10 in 2016.

The increase in the borough’s incidents was the second highest rise in Greater Manchester, which saw an increase of 163 per cent.

The sharp rise in the disgusting attacks led to fire chiefs calling for new laws which would make it a criminal offence to specifically attack emergency services personnel.

Station Manager of Leigh and Hindley Community Fire Stations, Adrian Taylor said: “Deliberate fires and attacks on our firefighters take up valuable time and resources that might be needed at incidents elsewhere.

“The attack last night resulted in our crew from Hindley being targeted with bricks and stones. Luckily nobody was hurt, but it could have been much worse.

“Firefighters work hard to protect the community and attacks on our crews is completely unacceptable.

“Our appliances are fitted with CCTV, which we will be reviewing. Greater Manchester Police are also stepping up patrols in the local area, and we are concentrating our efforts on visiting local schools to stress the impact of this behaviour on all of the emergency services.

“GMP Wigan school coordinators are also present in the borough to educate youths on the consequences of these attacks, and if you are found guilty, you will be prosecuted under The Emergency Workers (Obstruction) Act 2006.”

He added: “I would urge everyone to think about the impact these incidents have on their communities and I ask parents to please ensure they know where their children are.”

In October, two separate attacks were launched in the space of 24 hours on one housing estate in Leigh.

The first occurred when stones were thrown by youths who had intentionally lit a mattress on fire, to lure fire crews into a trap in Holly Grove.

Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime, Beverley Hughes has previously said that these attacks take up the extremely valuable time and resources of our emergency services and “will not be tolerated.”