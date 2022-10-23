Wigan firm denies failing to identify driver of one of its vehicles involved in a motoring offence
A Wigan company has been accused of failing to provide information about who was driving one of its vehicles when it was involved in a motoring offence.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Northern Technology Ltd of Beecham Court, Goose Green, appeared before borough justices to deny the single charge involving a Volkswagen Golf and that it did not furnish the authorities with requested details by the due date of February 25.
Read More
Read MoreWigan dad died in 'sustained and very violent assault' with more than 90 injurie...
A trial date of January 12 was set.