Jordan O’Reilly had already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to admit to a number of motoring offences relating to a terrifying episode in Hindley town centre last year.

Now he has received a three-year jail sentence.

It was on the evening of Saturday, October 7 that police gave chase to a silver Ford Focus driven by 21-year-old O’Reilly after he failed to stop for them in Hindley.

Jailed for dangerous driving, other motoring offences and perverting the course of justice: Jordan O'Reilly

The pursuit was a short one because the car swerved into Morris Street and then onto Hindley Market land hosting a fair for families.

The car struck a woman and the occupants leapt out and ran off.

It was reported at the time that the vehicle then began to roll forward but one of the showmen jumped into the driver’s seat to stop it, just as it hit some trampolines.

The car following the chase and crash in Hindley town centre

The man suffered a minor injury and it was initially thought that the first casualty had got off lightly too, but it was later discovered that she was more seriously harmed and needed prolonged hospital treatment, although not in a life-threatening or life-changing way.

Having pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, not having insurance, perverting the course of justice and failing to provide a specimen, O’Reilly, of Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge, was jailed and banned from driving for another 42 months after which he must take an extended driving test.

He must also pay £228 to victim services.

PC Wood, of Greater Manchester Police’s transport unit, said: “O’Reilly’s disregard to his driving disqualification and actions behind the wheel that day were reckless and dangerous and he put countless people at risk of harm from his driving and the injuries caused to the victim show the consequences of dangerous driving has on other people.

"GMP would like to thank the members of the public who ensured that O’Reilly faced justice for his actions and remind the community that If you know someone who is driving whist disqualified, dangerously or whilst unfit, report it.”