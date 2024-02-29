Wigan funfair police chase driver jailed for three years
Jordan O’Reilly had already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to admit to a number of motoring offences relating to a terrifying episode in Hindley town centre last year.
Now he has received a three-year jail sentence.
It was on the evening of Saturday, October 7 that police gave chase to a silver Ford Focus driven by 21-year-old O’Reilly after he failed to stop for them in Hindley.
The pursuit was a short one because the car swerved into Morris Street and then onto Hindley Market land hosting a fair for families.
The car struck a woman and the occupants leapt out and ran off.
It was reported at the time that the vehicle then began to roll forward but one of the showmen jumped into the driver’s seat to stop it, just as it hit some trampolines.
The man suffered a minor injury and it was initially thought that the first casualty had got off lightly too, but it was later discovered that she was more seriously harmed and needed prolonged hospital treatment, although not in a life-threatening or life-changing way.
Having pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, not having insurance, perverting the course of justice and failing to provide a specimen, O’Reilly, of Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge, was jailed and banned from driving for another 42 months after which he must take an extended driving test.