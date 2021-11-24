Wigan gas fitter admits to having fake documents

Clifford Waterhouse, 54, of Barn Lane, Golborne, was charged with wrongly claiming he was “Gas Safety-Registered” on jobs in Loch Street, Pemberton, and Smethurst Road, Billinge, last year for which he was said to have received payments of £355 and £90.

It was further alleged that he provided a false name and false engineer ID number on a gas service manual operations booklet and he advertised Wigan Emergency Plumbers 24-7 on Yell.com as being “gas safe registered” when this was not the case.

On his latest appearance before Wigan magistrates he pleaded guilty to all seven charges against him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The bench released him on unconditional bail pending his sentence at the same court on December 14.