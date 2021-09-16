Wigan hard drugs offence trio will finally learn their fate
Three Wigan people arrested for hard drug offences more than three years ago will finally learn their fates this month.
Gavin Bentham, 26, of Thirlmere Road, Hindley, had initially denied charges of possessing crack cocaine and medical heroin (diamorphine) in August 2018 but has now changed his pleas to guilty. Michael Creaby, 43, of Sandy Lane, Hindley, and 43-year-old Louise Kerr, of Lulworth Drive, Hindley Green, had pleaded not guilty to the same charges but have since admitted to lesser charges of possessing the two class A substances. They will now all be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on September 22.
