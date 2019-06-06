Wigan healthcare staff accused of perverting the course of justice following death of young woman are cleared after trial collapses

Wigan healthcare staff accused of giving false statements following the death of a young woman at Leigh Infirmary, have been cleared after the trial collapsed.



Laura Taylor, 27, of Ince Green Lane in Ince, Lesley Osbaldestin, 43, of Moxon Way in Ashton, Maria Anderson, 59, of Whimbrel Road, Tyldesley, and 29-year-old Bethany Clare of Pimbo Way in St Helens were on trial at Bolton Crown Court after they denied perverting the course of justice.

The case has now been dropped, partially because the Crown Prosecution Service failed to disclose all evidence to the defence before the trial began including an email which had allegedly been written by one of the defendants at the hospital, despite the fact that none of them were in work that day.

The four were accused of giving false statements about the death of Stephanie Mullineux, 23, from Liverpool, who died in February 2016.

It was alleged that the young woman was left alone for a period of time despite being found unconscious in a locked toilet cubicle with blood on her head and a pair of pyjamas around her neck. Her life support machine was turned off the following day.

Taylor, a nurse on the Cavendish Unit where Ms Mullineux was a mental health inpatient, was also standing trial accused of wilful neglect of the 23-year-old.

The allegations came to light 11 months after Ms Mullineux’s death when a colleague, Deborah Howard, 47, of Bexhill Drive, admitted to a new manager that she had lied at the time.

However during the trial, it became apparent that there were discrepancies between Howard’s statement and the evidence she gave as a witness.

Matthew Corbett-Jones, prosecuting, told the court that there was no longer a “realistic prospect” of conviction.

Judge Richard Gioserano instructed the jury to find all four defendants not guilty.

Howard pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in August 2018 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court. She will be sentenced at a later date.

The mental health services are provided by North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Trust.