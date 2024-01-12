Wigan home that was magnet for anti-social behaviour hit with closure order
A house which has been the focal point for neighbour complaints has been hit with a court closure order.
An application was made by the police to Wigan magistrates regarding Raymond Clutton's home at 43 Riding Close, Hindley, following a number of anti-social behaviour incidents there.
The order was granted meaning that only the occupants and certain authorised visitors, including the emergency services, can enter the property over the next three months.
Anyone unauthorised entering the home could be prosecuted under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.