Wigan home that's a magnet for anti-social behaviour is hit with closure order
A Wigan home that has been a trouble spot for neighbour complaints has been made the subject of a closure order.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Borough justices granted the application that only residents of and authorised visitors to Allen Martin's house in Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, but allowed for the next three months after hearing that it was a magnet for anti-social behaviour.
Any unauthorised people visiting the address before November 10 can face prosecution.