Wigan hotel resident accused of assaulting three police officers
A resident at a Wigan hotel has been accused of assaulting three police officers on the same day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 18th April 2022, 4:55 am
Amjad Aljarad, who is currently living at the Britannia Hotel on Almond Brook Road, Standish, was charged with assaulting the police constables by beating them on Brownlow Hill, in Liverpool city centre, on January 26.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Liverpool Magistrates' Court, where he will appear on April 29 with an Arabic interpreter.
He was remanded on unconditional bail then.