Amjad Aljarad, 26, whose address was given as the Britannia Hotel in Almond Brook Road, Standish, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court accused of attacking Abdul al Suweidi on April 22.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

After entering a not guilty plea, Aljarad was granted bail – conditional that he does not approach the complainant nor enter the Britannia Hotel – until his trial at the same court on July 11.