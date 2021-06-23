Wigan inmate attacked prison officers

Sam Worthington, 28, now of HMP Lancaster Farms, pleaded guilty to the assaults by beating of officers Tom Smith, Nicola Barnes, Aaron Donovan and Alison Mitchell at Hindley Prison on September 4 last year. The bench was told that it was fortunate that the victims suffered only minor injuries. Worthington was given 16 months’ imprisonment for the attacks although the sentence was suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay costs, a victim surcharge and compensation to his victims totalling £513.