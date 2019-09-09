Wigan jail inmate attacked prison officer

A Wigan jail inmate who assaulted a prison officer has been given an extra eight weeks behind bars.

Borough magistrates heard that Lee James Stuart was incarcerated at Hindley Prison when he attacked warder Yasir Hussain on February 9.

The bench sentenced him to eight weeks’ custody.

They also ordered him to pay £100 in compensation to his victim after he admitted to assaulting an emergency worker.

Two other charges against Stuart, who is now an inmate of Forest Bank Prison - that he exposed himself at the prison and threatened to blow up a woman’s car - were dismissed.

He had denied both accusations.