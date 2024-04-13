Wigan justices impose 21-week prison sentence on man caught carrying lock knife

A man caught carrying a knife has been sent to jail for 21 weeks.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Neil Gerrard, 50, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, was found with a lock knife on Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, on June 21.

Wigan magistrates jailed him for 21 weeks, as it was his second knife offence, and ordered him to pay a surcharge of £154.