Wigan knife threat man given community punishment

Dean Garrity, 31, of Blantyre Street, Hindley, had previously stood before Wigan justices to admit to menacing Alexander Clark with a knife on July 5 last year in Patterdale Road. Appearing before a Bolton judge he was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours of unpaid work.

