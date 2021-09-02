Wigan knife threat man given community punishment

A Wigan man who threatened another with a blade has been given a community punishment.

By Post reporter
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 10:14 am

Dean Garrity, 31, of Blantyre Street, Hindley, had previously stood before Wigan justices to admit to menacing Alexander Clark with a knife on July 5 last year in Patterdale Road. Appearing before a Bolton judge he was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours of unpaid work.

Bolton Crown Court