Victoria Ashworth, 42, of Carnet Close, Springfield, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit having the blade in a Vodaphone store and obstructing a PC Oldbury on February 15.

She was given a three-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months. Ashworth was given 20 days of rehab activities and must pay £213 to the court and victim services. The bench said they were suspending the sentence because there was a "realistic prospect" of rehabilitation.