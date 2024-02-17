Wigan links: police hunt crooks who swindled a pensioner out of his savings
Police are probing the doorstep con of a pensioner in the Fairfield area of Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday January 30 at around 5pm.
No arrests have been made at this stage but those responsible are believed to have links to Ashton-in-Makerfield and have made contact by phone to begin the process of the scam.
After conducting a number of inquiries, officers say they have identified two men they would like to speak to in connection with the crime whom they believe could help with the investigation and have published CCTV pictures of them both.
Police are treating the case as fraud by false representation.
PC Derbyshire of GMP’s Tameside district said: “This is a very upsetting and devastating crime that had led to an elderly victim being taking advantage of at his own doorstep, who was in a very vulnerable state and has lost thousands of pounds as a result.
“This is in addition to the emotional trauma suffered and we continuing to provide the relevant support to them throughout.
“As we carry on to investigate this incident we are now in a position to appeal to the public and in particular these two men who we hope have information that could help.
“Anyone with information or detail, should contact 101 quoting incident 1429 of 01/02/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”