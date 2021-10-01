Wigan magistrates hear of young man's vile library of "child and animal pornography"
A young borough man has been accused of having a large library of vile “child and animal pornography”.
Colin Berry, 24, of Devonshire Road, Atherton appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with making 287 indecent images of children which fall into the gravest category (A), 271 category B images and 391 category C, plus 52 images of extreme pornography involving humans having intercourse with animals and having 1,007 prohibited images of children. There are three further charges of distributing three category A and two category C images. Berry has yet to plead and the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance before a judge on October 20.
