Wigan man, 63, denies 'flashing'
A 63-year-old Wigan man has denied a charge of “flashing”.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 5:29 pm
James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to indecently exposing himself between May 1 and September 1 2018. He was released on bail conditional that he does not go near three named females nor enter a named street in Wigan, and he will next appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 22.
