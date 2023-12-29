News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan man, 65, walks free after strangulation case collapses

The case against a Wigan man accused of strangling a woman and assaulting her has been dismissed.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
William Church, 65, of Manchester Road, Higher Ince, had been due to stand trial after pleading not guilty to attacking the woman on May 5.

But the case was dropped when no evidence was offered and he was told by Wigan magistrates that he was free to go.