Wigan man, 74, re-arrested on suspicion of car park murder is released under investigation

A 74-year-old Wigan man re-arrested on suspicion of murder after a car park collision has been released under investigation.

The pensioner had previously been on bail for attempted murder until last Friday while police probe the tragedy at Preston’s Morrison store on May 24.

The badly injured pedestrian, 39-year-old Angela Booth, lost her battle for life more than three weeks later at Wythenshawe Hospital.

It was alleged that she was hit by a Peugeot Elddis motorhome early on that Friday morning. A Home Office post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as multiple injuries.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The pensioner is now under investigation for murder until police decide to charge or release him.