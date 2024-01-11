A Wigan man has been accused of sexual activity with and abduction of a Wigan schoolgirl.

Kirk Wilding, 42, of Kipling Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Manchester City magistrates charged with engaging in sexual penetrative activity with a 14-year-old between June 4 2023 and January 5 2024 and an offence under the 1984 Child Abduction Act of detaining a girl under 16 to keep her from a person having lawful control between January 3 and 5.

Wilding was remanded in custody until February 12 when he will make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

