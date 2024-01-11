News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan man accused of abducting and sexually abusing schoolgirl

A Wigan man has been accused of sexual activity with and abduction of a Wigan schoolgirl.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kirk Wilding, 42, of Kipling Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Manchester City magistrates charged with engaging in sexual penetrative activity with a 14-year-old between June 4 2023 and January 5 2024 and an offence under the 1984 Child Abduction Act of detaining a girl under 16 to keep her from a person having lawful control between January 3 and 5.

Read More
New project launched to improve safety of defibrillators at Wigan's hospitals

Wilding was remanded in custody until February 12 when he will make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

He has yet to plead to those charges but has pleaded not guilty to a further charge of detaining the same girl on July 31 last year