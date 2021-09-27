Wigan man accused of assault and having a dangerously out-of-control dog
A young man has been accused of assault and having a dangerously out-of-control dog.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:57 am
Updated
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:58 am
Michael Smith, 23, of Brandon Close, Up Holland, stood before Wigan justices charged with causing Adam Johnson Gorsuch actual bodily harm and not being in control of a German shepherd which did not cause injury on the same day: February 17. Smith has yet to plea and his case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will first appear before a judge on October 27.
