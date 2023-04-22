News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
11 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
12 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
13 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
18 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

Wigan man accused of being a loan shark and faces assault and witness intimidation charges

A Wigan man has been accused of launching an attack, witness intimidation and being a loan shark.

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Alan Fawcett, 51, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face charges of assaulting and intimidating a named male who was due to testify in a trial with the intention of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Read More
Less than a third of Wigan children in need meet Government standards in the 'th...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These incidents are alleged to have taken place on April 1 this year.

Wigan Magistrates' CourtWigan Magistrates' Court
Wigan Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Fawcett is separately charged that between February 1 2021 and April 1 2023, "carried on a regulated activity, namely money lending, when not an authorised or exempt person."

He has yet to enter any pleas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court on May 19 before which Fawcett is on bail but subject to conditions including being electronically tagged and barred from contacting a number of named people, keeping out of an exclusion zone in Higher Ince and sleeping each night at his home address.