Alan Fawcett, 51, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face charges of assaulting and intimidating a named male who was due to testify in a trial with the intention of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These incidents are alleged to have taken place on April 1 this year.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Fawcett is separately charged that between February 1 2021 and April 1 2023, "carried on a regulated activity, namely money lending, when not an authorised or exempt person."

He has yet to enter any pleas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad