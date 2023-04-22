Wigan man accused of being a loan shark and faces assault and witness intimidation charges
A Wigan man has been accused of launching an attack, witness intimidation and being a loan shark.
Alan Fawcett, 51, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face charges of assaulting and intimidating a named male who was due to testify in a trial with the intention of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
These incidents are alleged to have taken place on April 1 this year.
Fawcett is separately charged that between February 1 2021 and April 1 2023, "carried on a regulated activity, namely money lending, when not an authorised or exempt person."
He has yet to enter any pleas.
Justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court on May 19 before which Fawcett is on bail but subject to conditions including being electronically tagged and barred from contacting a number of named people, keeping out of an exclusion zone in Higher Ince and sleeping each night at his home address.