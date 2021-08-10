Wigan man accused of benefit fraud

John Barnett, 62, of Legh Street, Ashton, stood before borough justices to deny failing to notify the authorities of a change of circumstances that affected entitlement to a council tax cut from Wigan Council and DWP employment and support allowance, the latter from May 2015 to December 2019, the former from September 2018 to March 2019. The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Barnett will appear on September 1.