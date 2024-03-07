Wigan man accused of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs faces 2025 trial
A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with causing unnecessary suffering to four dogs.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Stokes, 24, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, is alleged to have failed to provide safe and suitable living conditions, food and water for a poodle-type dog and three puppies on September 14, 2022.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a trial on January 24.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.