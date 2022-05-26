Wigan man accused of committing a series of "burglary-car thefts"

A Wigan man has been charged with breaking into three homes in the space of two nights in order to steal the victims' cars by taking their keys.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 8:19 am

Paul Roberts, 37, of Lincoln Road, Hindley, stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court accused of first burgling a home in Middle Turn, Turton, Bolton on February 4 to snatch the keys for a black Audi S5 which was then driven off.

Read More

Read More
Wigan borough police car chase suspect found hiding in garden

He is further charged that on February 5 he broke into an address on Coppull Hall Lane, Coppull, Chorley in order to steal a £62,000 BMW X5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bolton Crown Court

And then on the same day he is accused of burgling a house in Ashton Heath, Ashton, in order to make off with a £20,000 Audi SQ5.

The bench sent the case to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 24 before which Roberts is on unconditional bail.