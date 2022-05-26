Paul Roberts, 37, of Lincoln Road, Hindley, stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court accused of first burgling a home in Middle Turn, Turton, Bolton on February 4 to snatch the keys for a black Audi S5 which was then driven off.

He is further charged that on February 5 he broke into an address on Coppull Hall Lane, Coppull, Chorley in order to steal a £62,000 BMW X5.

Bolton Crown Court

And then on the same day he is accused of burgling a house in Ashton Heath, Ashton, in order to make off with a £20,000 Audi SQ5.