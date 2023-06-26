Wigan man accused of dealing class A drugs in Macclesfield
A young Wigan man has been accused of dealing heroin and cocaine in Cheshire.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST
Vidzais Burkevics, 28, of Gidlow Lane, Gidlow, stood before Stockport justice to face charges of possessing cocaine and diamorphine (medical heroin) in Macclesfield with intent to supply them on July 9 2021.
The case has now been sent to Cheshire Magistrates' Court where Burkevics is due to make his first appearance on July 18.