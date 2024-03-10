Wigan man accused of driving while banned fails to attend court hearing
A warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of driving while disqualified.
Graham Liptrot, 39, of Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong, was due to appear before borough magistrates charged with being at the wheel of a Renault Scenic in Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, while serving a road ban and doing so while uninsured.
But when he failed to turn up, the bench issued an arrest warrant for police to execute.