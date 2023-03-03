Wigan man accused of flashing makes another court appearance
A young Wigan man who denies being a flasher has made a further court appearance.
Courtney Havill, 26, of of Cedar Drive, Whelley, reappeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates, having previously denied intentionally exposing himself with the aim of causing alarm or distress on October 2 2021 and September 9 2022.
A case management hearing has now been fixed for May 5 before which he is on bail conditional that he lives and stays overnight at his home address and does not approach four named females.