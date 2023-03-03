Courtney Havill, 26, of of Cedar Drive, Whelley, reappeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates, having previously denied intentionally exposing himself with the aim of causing alarm or distress on October 2 2021 and September 9 2022.

A case management hearing has now been fixed for May 5 before which he is on bail conditional that he lives and stays overnight at his home address and does not approach four named females.