Wigan man accused of kidnap and sexual assault of a schoolgirl
A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of the abduction and sexual assault of a schoolgirl.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Michael Ellis Owen, 33, of Bridgewater Street in Hindley, faces charges of kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence, sexual assault by penetration and false imprisonment.
All allegations concern the same 16-year-old complainant and are said to have taken place on Sunday March 13.
He made a brief appearance before Wigan magistrates who remanded him in custody pending a hearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge on April 20.