Michael Ellis Owen, 33, of Bridgewater Street in Hindley, faces charges of kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence, sexual assault by penetration and false imprisonment.

All allegations concern the same 16-year-old complainant and are said to have taken place on Sunday March 13.