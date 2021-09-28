Wigan man accused of operating unauthorised scrap metal dealership

Steven Baker, 33, of Anderton Street, Ince, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to a breach of the 2013 Scrap Metal Dealers Act which requires people to be licensed to work in that industry. The case was adjourned for a trial until December 16.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.