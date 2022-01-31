Wigan man accused of punching dog
A Wigan man has been accused of punching a dog and on Christmas Day failing to stop a dog from savaging a family member.
an Mitchell, 56, of Linney Square, Scholes, stood before borough magistrates to deny attacking the animal on December 15 and 10 days later having an out-of-controla Japanese Akita called Roxy which bit Maureen Mitchell.
The case was adjourned until a trial at the same court on April 21.