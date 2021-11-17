Wigan man accused of sending lewd messages to young girls

A young Wigan man has been accused of sending lewd messages to several girls for his own sexual gratification.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:28 am
Wigan and Leigh court

Liam Forrest, 22, of Atherton Road, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates charged with six counts of communincating with minors, making sexual requests of them and sending them sexual images to view.

He is further accused of making seven indecent images of children which fall into the most serious category in legal terms (A) and a further three category B pictures.

Forrest was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance on December 15 which will be before a Bolton judge because the charges are so serious.