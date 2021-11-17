Wigan man accused of sending lewd messages to young girls

Wigan and Leigh court

Liam Forrest, 22, of Atherton Road, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates charged with six counts of communincating with minors, making sexual requests of them and sending them sexual images to view.

He is further accused of making seven indecent images of children which fall into the most serious category in legal terms (A) and a further three category B pictures.