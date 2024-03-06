Wigan man accused of stalking woman will stand trial later this year
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of stalking.
Liam Makin, 25, of Bramble Grove, Worsley Hall, is charged with stalking a woman, causing her to think that violence would be used on at least two occasions.
He pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled for Manchester City Magistrates' Court on October 31.
He was remanded on conditional bail until then.