Wigan man accused of stalking woman will stand trial later this year

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of stalking.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Liam Makin, 25, of Bramble Grove, Worsley Hall, is charged with stalking a woman, causing her to think that violence would be used on at least two occasions.

He pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled for Manchester City Magistrates' Court on October 31.

He was remanded on conditional bail until then.